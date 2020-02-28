Lies Used To Justify War And How To Dismantle Them

With that, here are the five lies used to justify war that can be seen throughout history and across the world today. Understanding these I hope will support those of us who do ‘give a sh!t’ to quickly and effectively dismantle the lies as they emerge, and in so doing, disrupt the potential for war. Humanity depends on it, on you. Let’s get to it.

Lie #1. “We get no personal gain from this war.”

While leaders who bring us to war and those who support them reap immense profits from wars they create, it is necessary for them to construct the illusion that they don’t benefit from a planned war effort. There are thousands of companies reaping enormous profits in the war economy. Some sell weapons and military equipment. Some offer training and services to the military (or armed groups). Some exploit natural resources made accessible through war. For them, an increase in violent conflict worldwide drives profits and generates surplus funds that can be funneled back to line the pockets of those who create the conditions for war.

Estimated at $989 billion in 2020, United States military budget constitutes over a third of spending for military purposes worldwide. Who is getting a piece of this cake then? Most of the companies aren’t widely known; some you will recognize.

Lockheed Martin tops the charts at $47.3 billion (all figures from 2018) in arms sales, mostly fighter jets, missile systems, and the like. Boeing at $29.2 billion covers the gamut of military aircraft. Northrop Grumman at $26.2 billion with intercontinental ballistic missiles and missile defense systems. Then there is Raytheon, General Dynamics, BAE Systems, and Airbus Group. You’ve got Rolls-Royce, General Electric, Thales, and Mitsubishi, the list goes on and on, all generating massive profits by making and selling products used to commit horrific atrocities the world over. And CEOs of these companies are banking upwards of ten, twenty, and thirty MILLION dollars yearly. That’s taxpayer money my friends! Was it worth it? Was it really worth it???

Corrupt politicians then get their payout from an immense network of defense contractor lobbyists and work diligently to allocate more public funds to fuel the war machine. Political leaders are seldom challenged on this, and when they are, they behave as if it is an outrage even to consider. Defense contractors fund ‘think tanks’ to validate their war narrative. They lobby media outlets to generate public support for war efforts, or at least to stoke sufficient nationalistic pride (some call this patriotism) to ensure indifference to excessive military spending. Tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars spent on lobby efforts isn’t much to these guys anyhow when they are raking in billions.

Lie #2. “There is a grave and imminent threat to our safety and wellbeing.”

To justify any war effort, those mobilizing for war must craft a villain, an enemy, and manufacture some grave and imminent threat to the safety and wellbeing of the public at large. Any planned attack is conceptualized as ‘defense.’ This all tends to require an immense stretch of the imagination. But once threat construction is complete, the positioning of a military offensive as a ‘defense of the nation’ comes naturally.

At the Nuremberg Trials, Hermann Goering, one of the most influential figures in the Nazi Party, put it bluntly, in short, “It is the leaders of the country who determine the (war) policy, and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy or a fascist dictatorship or a Parliament or a Communist dictatorship. The people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism.”

This lie also reveals how war, cloaked in patriotic language, is inherently racist. To justify the invasion of Iraq, George H.W. Bush conceptualized the enemy as an elusive ‘terrorist’ who posed an existential threat to democracy and to freedom itself, a framing that lent itself to the emergence of a rampant, often violent, Islamaphobia throughout the world that persists to this day.

And it was years of stoking fear of communist take-over that rendered the public largely indifferent while the US dropped 7 million tons of bombs and 400,000 tons of napalm that devastated civilian populations across Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia in the 60s and 70s.

Any American today would be hard-pressed to explain how Iraq or Vietnam really ever posed any real threat to the United States, though, at the time, the public was bombarded with enough propaganda that people at the time ‘felt’ there was a threat.

Lie #3. “Our cause is righteous.”

Once a threat perception is crafted, the fairy tale of ‘why’ we are going to war must be invented. History and truth of wrongdoing committed by those planning a war effort must simultaneously be suppressed. Peace and freedom are common themes woven into war narratives.

On Germany’s invasion of Poland, widely recognized as the beginning of WWII, a German magazine of the time noted, “What are we fighting for? We are fighting for our most valuable possession: our freedom. We are fighting for our land and our skies. We are fighting so that our children will not be slaves of foreign rulers.” Funny how freedom led the charge, inspiring those who bled and died on all sides of that war.

The invasion of Iraq too was about freedom. The bullsh*tters really went for it this time though. Not only were we defending freedom at home, but also, we led the benevolent charge for the liberation of the Iraqi people. ‘Operation Iraqi Freedom.’ Barf.

Elsewhere, in Myanmar, the grossest of atrocities committed against Rohingya civilians are accepted by the general public because religious and political/military leaders have spent decades crafting the very existence of this minority group as an existential threat to Buddhism (as State religion) and to the nation itself. Widely recognized as a modern genocide, organized violence aimed at wiping an entire people from the map, is framed as ‘defense of the nation,’ a righteous crusade for the preservation of Buddhism that is widely supported by the general public.

When you are outside looking in, it seems absurd that people would fall for such bullsh*t. The concept that America is spreading freedom through the barrel of a gun (or via drone strikes these days) is utterly absurd for most anyone outside of the United States. Americans themselves look foolish at best. Anyone outside of Myanmar has trouble understanding how the general public can support such an atrocious, ongoing genocide. But how easily the general public in any country is swayed by carefully crafted state propaganda ringing strong with nationalist pride.

Lie #4. “Winning will be easy and will result in peace. Civilians won’t suffer.”

If there is anything that we know about violence, is that it creates more violence. Consider this. If you hit your children, it is widely understood that they will learn to use violence to solve their problems. They may get in fights in school, they may use violence in their personal relationships, and once parents, they are more likely to hit their children. The violence re-emerges in a wide range of ways, some predictable, others not.

War is like that. One may expect that a violent attack will generate some type of violent response, and at the same time, one may not know where, when, or in what form the violence will come back around. You’d be hard-pressed to find any war that didn’t end in a humanitarian catastrophe.

But to justify a war effort, complex dynamics of conflict must be downplayed. Harsh realities of war whitewashed. Leaders, and those in their circle, must create the illusion that winning a war will be easy, that it will make us safer, and that somehow all of this will result in peace. Oh, and the mass of innocent civilians that will suffer and die once things go spiraling out of control, we mustn’t talk about that.

Just look at the war in Vietnam. The Vietnamese had been struggling for independence for decades. Then the US came in and started bombing the sh!t out of everything in sight, not only Vietnam, but also Laos and Cambodia. As a result, two things happened: 1) two million civilians were killed in Vietnam alone and countless more suffered, and 2) instability from the bombing of the Cambodian countryside contributed to the rise of Pol Pot and the subsequent genocide of another 2 million people. Decades later, toxic chemicals dumped during the war continue to cause cancer, severe neurological problems, and birth defects, while unexploded ordinances kill and injure tens of thousands more. Take a trip to any of these countries, now decades on from war, and you will see that the ongoing effects are visible. It isn’t pretty.

And while George W. Bush smiled broadly on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln flashing his ‘Mission Accomplished’ banner (note: this is 1 May 2003, a mere six weeks after announcing the start of the war), the conditions were set for the emergence of ISIS. As we observe numerous ongoing humanitarian catastrophes in the region and ponder ‘when will these horrific wars ever end,’ we should do well to call bullsh*t the next time our leaders tell us that winning a war will be easy and that it will result in peace.

They are already working on the next one. Conservative commentator Sean Hannity recently suggested (ie. 3 January 2020), in reference to escalating US-Iran tensions, that if we just bomb all of Iran’s major oil refineries their economy would go ‘belly up’ and the people of Iran would likely overthrow their government (assumedly replacing it with a more US-friendly government). The would-be civilian casualties this would entail, and the likelihood that such an aggressive attack could send things spinning wildly out of control were expectedly not considered.

Lie #5. We have exhausted all options to achieve a peaceful settlement.

Once the stage is set, those who plan to start a war present themselves as benevolent seekers of peace while secretly (or sometimes overtly) blocking any peace settlement, negotiation, or tangible progress towards peace. With effective vilification of their target, they externalize blame and look for a trigger event as an excuse to launch an attack. Often they are agitating for it.

Then they may present themselves as having had no other options but to launch a ‘counter’ attack. You will hear them say, “they gave us no choice but to respond,” or “we have exhausted all other options,” or “it is not possible to negotiate with these people.” They may often put on a pretense about how regretfully they have waded into this war, how heavy their heart is about the whole ordeal, etc. But we know that’s all a bunch of bullsh*t.

This is the approach taken to justify Israel’s perpetual military occupation of Palestine and the litany of abuses and acts of violence associated with the ongoing expansion of it. As for Iraq, the invasion was launched in a rush so as to head off UN weapons inspectors before they could present evidence that that would expose the Bush administration’s lies. This approach too is what the Trump administration is trying to do with Iran by tearing up the Iran Nuclear Deal and engaging in constant agitation.