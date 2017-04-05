Syria Gas Attack Is Almost Certainly a “False Flag”

The chances that the Syrian military actually carried out the gas attack in northern Syria are pretty much ZERO. The Syrian government has absolutely nothing to gain from such an attack, and a lot to lose. They are steadily gaining more ground, and the terrorist groups are on the run. The Trump administration announced this week that it will not seek Assad’s ouster. Peace talks to end the war are about to resume. So who benefits from this horrific attack?
The sources for the gas attack reports are the rebel forces, their own media, and the “White Helmets,” who are notorious for creating “regime change” propaganda against the Assad government. Famed investigative reporter Seymour Hersh has documented that the last large sarin attack blamed on the Syrian government was actually carried out by terrorist groups with the support of Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Hersch also documented that chemical weapons were transported from Libya to U.S.-backed rebel groups in Syria by the CIA and Hillary Clinton’s State Department.
Yet the mainstream media do not mention any of this. They immediately jump all over this story like trained dogs. They ask no tough questions. They entertain no doubts. They repeat previous lies that have already been debunked. They unashamedly interview sources who have long been cheerleaders for military intervention in Syria.
The enemies of Syria don’t even wait for an investigation to begin. As if on cue, the White House, Members of Congress, Israel, the UK, France, the European Union and even Amnesty International are condemning the Syrian government.
So sit back and enjoy the show. Watch a False Flag operation in motion. Marvel at the coordination and power that the plotters have at their command. See if you can solve the mystery.
Who is really behind this False Flag? Besieged and desperate terrorists? Their supporters in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, NATO and the U.S.? What is their intention? Is it a last ditch attempt to revive “regime change” war and terrorists in Syria? Is it an excuse for deploying more U.S. troop to Syria? A cover for the apparent U.S. strategy of breaking up Syria into small pieces?
I recommend the following article by Patrick Henningsen in 21st Century Wire. You will also find links to other valuable articles by Seymour Hersch, Robert Parry and Swedish Doctors for Human Rights. See link below.
http://21stcenturywire.com/ 2017/04/04/reviving-the- chemical-weapons-lie-new-us- uk-calls-for-regime-change- military-attack-against-syria/
HANDS OFF SYRIA!
Don’t Believe the Lies!
Thanks, Gerry. It’s long overdue for some members of the peace movement itself to stop accepting the lies of the corporate media and the humanitarian imperialists.
It seems to me that once again the corporate media and the talking heads are paving the way with propaganda to support another racist war for the benefits of our arms industry that leads the world in the proliferation of weapons of death. The legitimate leaders of both Syria and North Korea and being demonized and pictured as less than human in order to justify the bombings of millions of children in both of those countries.
THIS IS A TRUMP/PUTIN CONSPIRACY. Please Read And Repost.!!! http://www.palmerreport.com/…/putin-had-assad-gas…/2177/
I just don’t know who to believe. Sad.
Terorist made in USA
Terrorisy Made in USA
Not a “false flag” but an attack on a rebel storage center of nerve gas. The reporting is false.
https://politicalfilm.wordpress.com/2017/04/06/idlib-sarin-what-most-likely-happened/
Shameless apologies for the greatest mass murderer of our time from Gerry Condon who drank tea with the dictator while Assad was dropping barrel bombs on the children of Aleppo. Those who live in the fantasy of seeing “false flag” every time reality contradicts their ideology are fooling only themselves. One hundred civilians suffocated by poison gas leads the apologists to immediately defend the brutal regime. No interest in an impartial investigation. Those who are serious about learning about Syria should start with syriasources.org
Andrew, you Goddamned moron, Qui Bono??? Why in the fuck would Assad sabatoge himself like this when he was winning. Makes no sense. Don’t know why I’m wasting time on you. The fact you said “barrel bomb” means your a bleating sheep for life.
This kind of nasty personal attack is common in the doctrinaire left, where those who question the accepted norm are viciously scorned, but without logical arguments on the point in question. It does not help the cause of dialog or the search for truth. It merely points to the attacker’s own weakness. A well expounded alternative view of the Assad regime and its motives was given this week on Democracy Now! at: https://www.democracynow.org/2017/5/3/journalist_anand_gopal_the_sheer_brutality
The American People are not buying the “Madman gassing his own People”Propaganda. Why would Assad who gave his People free health care and education now gas them?The only ones to gain from this are the War Mongers from the Project for a New American Century and or The project for a Greater Israel.
Where is this insanity leading our Human Family?
No mention of source of gas, let’s talk about the root cause, who’s supplying this shit?
They’re the primary culprits, can’t be too many out there…
This is an opinion piece, one based on no facts whatsoever.
“Cherchez les Zionistes,” I say. The “Plan for a New American Century,” control of the mainstream media and the geopolitical aims of the centralized banking system all give ample motive, method and means.
PS: Same goes for 9-11.